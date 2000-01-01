PetIQ Inc Class A (NASDAQ:PETQ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PETQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PETQ
- Market Cap$705.960m
- SymbolNASDAQ:PETQ
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS71639T1060
Company Profile
PetIQ Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company's product offering includes pet Rx medications, OTC flea and tick preventatives, vitamins treats, nutritional supplements, and hygiene products.