Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Ltd is an independent diamond mining company and supplier of rough diamonds to the international market. Group functions through Mining and Exploration segment which include extraction and sale of rough diamonds from mining operations in South Africa and Tanzania and exploration activities in Botswana. It operating mines include Finsch, Cullinan, Helam, and Williamson. Revenue for the firm is generated through the sale of goods.Petra Diamonds Limited is an independent diamond mining company and supplier of rough diamonds to the international market.