Company Profile

Petratherm Ltd is a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company's project includes South Australia - Iron-Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG); Mt Barry; Mt Willoughby; Victoria - Orogenic Gold; Yuengroon - Orogenic Gold; and Silver Spoon - Orogenic Gold Project.Petratherm Ltd together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of geothermal energy projects in Australia and Spain.