Petrel Energy Ltd (ASX:PRL)
Company Info - PRL
- Market CapAUD12.000m
- SymbolASX:PRL
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000PRL2
Company Profile
Petrel Energy Ltd is an Australian based petroleum exploration, development and production company with projects in Uruguay, Spain, Canada and the United States.