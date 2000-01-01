Petrel Resources (LSE:PET)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PET
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PET
- Market Cap£14.940m
- SymbolLSE:PET
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINIE0001340177
Company Profile
Petrel Resources PLC is an oil exploration company. It has operations in Iraq, Africa, and Ireland. The company only class of business: Oil Exploration and Development. It has frontier exploration licenses (FELs), which include FEL 3/14, and FEL 11/18.Petrel Resources PLC is an Irish based exploration and production company. It has exploration interests in Iraq, Ghana, and Ireland.