Petrichor Energy Inc is a Canada based company that operates as an oil and gas exploration company. Its principal activity is the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. Its projects include Marble Falls Prospect, Cobb Well, Garner Well, and Hinson Well, located in Texas; and Verba Field located in Mississippi.Petrichor Energy Inc is an oil & gas exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing oil and natural gas reserves in North and South America. Its projects include Marble Falls Prospect, Cobb #1 Well, Garner #2 Well, & Hinson #1 Well.