Company Profile

Petro Welt Technologies AG is a service provider of oilfield services in Russia and Kazakhstan. The company operates through Well Services segment and the Drilling, Sidetracking, and IPM segments. The Well Services segment comprises hydraulic fracturing, multi-stage fracturing and remedial cementing. The Drilling, Sidetracking, and IPM segment encompasses conventional drilling, sidetrack drilling, and integrated project management (IPM). The company generates most of its revenue from Well Services segment.