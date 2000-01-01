PetroChina Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:857)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 857

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 857

  • Market CapHKD1130.116bn
  • SymbolSEHK:857
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Integrated
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000003W8

Company Profile

PetroChina Co Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas, refining of crude oil and petroleum products, transmission of natural gas, crude oil and refined products and sale of natural gas.

Latest 857 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .