PetroChina Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:857)
- Market CapHKD1130.116bn
- SymbolSEHK:857
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Integrated
- ISINCNE1000003W8
PetroChina Co Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas, refining of crude oil and petroleum products, transmission of natural gas, crude oil and refined products and sale of natural gas.