Petrodorado Energy Ltd (TSX:PDQ)
Company Info - PDQ
- Market CapCAD5.630m
- SymbolTSX:PDQ
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- ISINCA71646V4091
Company Profile
Petrodorado Energy Ltd is an oil and natural gas exploration company. The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in the United States.