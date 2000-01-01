PetroFrontier Corp (TSX:PFC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PFC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PFC
- Market CapCAD9.180m
- SymbolTSX:PFC
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA71648X1069
Company Profile
PetroFrontier Corp is engaged in exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has interests in cold lake area of northeastern Alberta in Canada.