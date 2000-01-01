Company Profile

Petrobras is a Brazil-based integrated energy company controlled by the Brazilian government. The company focuses on exploration and production for oil and gas in Brazilian offshore fields. Production in 2019 was 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (80% oil production), and reserves stood at 9.6 billion boe (85% oil). Petrobras operates 13 refineries in Brazil with capacity of 2.2 million barrels a day and distributes refined products and natural gas throughout Brazil.Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras is an oil and gas company focused on the exploration and production in Brazilian fields. Its segments include Exploration & Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Distribution, Gas and Power and Biofuel.