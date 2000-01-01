Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (XETRA:PJXC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PJXC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PJXC
- Market Cap€90.617bn
- SymbolXETRA:PJXC
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Integrated
- Currency
- ISINBRPETRACNOR9
Company Profile
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras is an oil and gas company focused on the exploration and production in Brazilian fields. Its segments include Exploration & Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Distribution, Gas and Power and Biofuel.