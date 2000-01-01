Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (XETRA:PJXC)

  • Market Cap€90.617bn
  • SymbolXETRA:PJXC
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Integrated
  • Currency
  • ISINBRPETRACNOR9

Company Profile

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras is an oil and gas company focused on the exploration and production in Brazilian fields. Its segments include Exploration & Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Distribution, Gas and Power and Biofuel.

