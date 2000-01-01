Petrolympic Ltd (TSX:PCQ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PCQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PCQ

  • Market CapCAD4.420m
  • SymbolTSX:PCQ
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7167251064

Company Profile

Petrolympic Ltd is an exploration company, engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of petroleum light crude oil and natural gas properties in North America.

Latest PCQ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .