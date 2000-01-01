Petrolympic Ltd (TSX:PCQ)
- Market CapCAD4.420m
- SymbolTSX:PCQ
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- ISINCA7167251064
Petrolympic Ltd is an exploration company, engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of petroleum light crude oil and natural gas properties in North America.