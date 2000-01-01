Petromin Resources Ltd (TSX:PTR.H)
North American company
- Market CapCAD1.340m
- SymbolTSX:PTR.H
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA7169461083
Company Profile
Petromin Resources Ltd is a petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. It is focused on its core operations, which include oil and gas producing properties in Alberta, Canada along the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company owns an interest in Frog Lake area which consists of oil deposits, Gilby Property, Morningside Property, and Redwater North property.