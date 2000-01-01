Petropavlovsk (LSE:POG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - POG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - POG
- Market Cap£700.110m
- SymbolLSE:POG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINGB0031544546
Company Profile
Petropavlovsk PLC is a gold mining company. It operates hard rock mine namely, Pokrovskiy, Pioneer, Malomir, and Albyn. The company's segments consist of Pokrovskiy, Pioneer, Malomir and Albyn hard-rock gold mines and Alluvial operations. The majority of the revenue is derived from the mining operations at Pokrovskiy, Pioneer, Malomir and Albyn hard-rock gold mines. In addition to mining, it is also installing a pressure oxidation processing facility at Pokrovskiy mine.Petropavlovsk PLC is a gold mining company. It operates hard rock mine namely, Pokrovskiy, Pioneer, Malomir and Albyn.