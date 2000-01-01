Company Profile

Petropavlovsk PLC is a gold mining company. It operates hard rock mine namely, Pokrovskiy, Pioneer, Malomir, and Albyn. The company's segments consist of Pokrovskiy, Pioneer, Malomir and Albyn hard-rock gold mines and Alluvial operations. The majority of the revenue is derived from the mining operations at Pokrovskiy, Pioneer, Malomir and Albyn hard-rock gold mines. In addition to mining, it is also installing a pressure oxidation processing facility at Pokrovskiy mine.Petropavlovsk PLC is a gold mining company. It operates hard rock mine namely, Pokrovskiy, Pioneer, Malomir and Albyn.