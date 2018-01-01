Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PTPI) Share Price

PTPI
Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc Ordinary Shares
North American company
Healthcare
Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
Company Profile
Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc is a men's health pharmaceutical company. It focuses on identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including erectile dysfunction, peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders. The company's operating segment includes Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. It generates maximum revenue from the Prescription Medications segment. The Prescription Medications segment consists primarily of operations related to Stendra, which is sold generally in the United States, and H100 for the treatment of Peyronie's disease.
