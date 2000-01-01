Petrox Resources Corp (TSX:PTC)

North American company
Market Info - PTC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PTC

  • Market CapCAD0.280m
  • SymbolTSX:PTC
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA7167661007

Company Profile

Petrox Resources Corp is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada.

Latest PTC news

