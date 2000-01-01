Petrus Resources Ltd (TSE:PRQ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PRQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PRQ
- Market CapCAD12.860m
- SymbolTSE:PRQ
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA71678F1080
Company Profile
Petrus Resources Ltd is an energy company. The company is engaged in acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of energy business-related assets. It has an inventory of low risk oil and gas development assets in Alberta.