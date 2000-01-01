Company Profile

Petsec Energy Ltd is an Australian oil and gas exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in oil and gas production fields located in onshore Louisiana, USA - Mystic Bayou and Jeanerette Fields. It operates through the following geographic segments: Australia, USA, Canada, and Middle East North Africa (MENA).Petsec Energy Ltd is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and state waters of the Louisiana Gulf Coast region of the USA.