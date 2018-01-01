PetVivo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PETV) Share Price

Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings Inc is a US-based biomedical device company that focuses on the licensing and commercialization of medical devices and therapeutics for pets suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The company focuses on developing its lead product, Kush, which is a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis.PetVivo Holdings Inc is a biomedical device company which focuses on the licensing and commercialization of medical devices and therapeutics for pets, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.