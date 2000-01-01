Company Profile

PSA Peugeot-Citroen is Europe's second-largest automaker. Besides the eponymous brands, the company also owns the DSA luxury brand, Germany's Opel brand, and the U.K. brand Vauxhall. The company manufactures auto parts, modules, and systems through its 57.4% ownership in Faurecia. Financial services operations fund dealers' inventories and finance consumers' vehicle purchases. The company has alliances with Dongfeng, Fiat, and General Motors to increase scale and to create cost-savings opportunities.Peugeot SA is a manufacturer of commercial vehicles that also sells auto parts, modules, and systems. The company operates through the Automotive Division and the Automotive Equipment Division.