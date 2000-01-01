PEXA Group Ltd (ASX:PXA)
APAC company
This share can be held in
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:PXA
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINAU0000158594
Company Profile
PEXA Group Ltd is an operator of a digital property settlement platform in Australia. It provides quick access to the proceeds of a sale and near real-time tracking on property settlements to its network of financial institutions and legal and conveyancing firms.