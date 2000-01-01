PEXA Group Ltd (ASX:PXA)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PXA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PXA

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:PXA
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000158594

Company Profile

PEXA Group Ltd is an operator of a digital property settlement platform in Australia. It provides quick access to the proceeds of a sale and near real-time tracking on property settlements to its network of financial institutions and legal and conveyancing firms.

Latest PXA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .