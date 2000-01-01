Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development is a Canadian energy company involved in the development and production of natural gas in Alberta’s deep basin. Production averaged 81 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, weighted approximately 87% to natural gas and 13% to natural gas liquids and oil. The company estimates that it holds approximately 590 million boe of proved and probable hydrocarbon reserves.Peyto Exploration & Development Corp is a Canadian oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta's Deep Basin.