Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG is a Germany-based company that develops, manufactures, and markets parts and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis, and for leak detection. The company has an extensive line of solutions, products, and services, including turbo pumps, backing pumps, custom pumps, measurement and analysis equipment, and others. The company's customers primarily come from applications including semiconductors, coating, industrial purposes, and others. The company markets its products through its proprietary sales network and independent marketing agents. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a global presence, with Europe, the United States, and Asia being the three biggest markets for the company.