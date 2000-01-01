Pferdewetten de AG after capital reduction (XETRA:EMH1)

European company
Market Info - EMH1

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EMH1

  • Market Cap€41.730m
  • SymbolXETRA:EMH1
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorGambling
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A1K0409

Company Profile

Pferdewetten de AG is involved in arranging and placing bets for horse racing and other sports events. These sport events are predominantly located in Germany.

Latest EMH1 news

