Company Profile

PFSweb Inc is a commerce services company. The company operates through two business segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The LiveArea Professional Services segment provides services to support or improve the digital shopping experience of shopping online, such as strategic commerce consulting, design and digital marketing services and technology services. The PFS Operations segment provides services to support or improve the physical, post-click experience, such as logistics and fulfillment, customer care and order to cash services including distributed order orchestration and payment services. It offers services on an a la carte basis or as a complete end-to-end solution.PFSweb Inc is a global commerce service provider using integrated technologies, professional services, and a worldwide network of systems and logistics to deliver global commerce solutions.