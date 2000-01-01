PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG)

North American company
Company Info - PCG

  • Market Cap$4.461bn
  • SymbolNYSE:PCG
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • Currency
  • ISINUS69331C1080

Company Profile

PG&E is a holding company whose main subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric, a regulated utility operating in Central and Northern California that serves 5.3 million electricity customers and 4.4 million gas customers in 47 of the state's 58 counties. PG&E is operating under bankruptcy court supervision as of January 2019. In 2004, PG&E sold its unregulated assets as part of its postbankruptcy reorganization.PG&E Corp is an electric utility company that provides electricity as well as natural gas distribution, electricity generation, procurement, and transmission, and natural gas procurement, transportation, and storage.

