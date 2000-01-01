Pharma Mar SA (XMAD:PHM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PHM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PHM
- Market Cap€550.280m
- SymbolXMAD:PHM
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINES0169501030
Company Profile
Pharma Mar SA is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. Its operating segments are Oncology, Diagnostics, RNAi, and Consumer Chemicals.