Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing and preparing to commercialize cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes based on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box. The Cell-in-a-Box technology is intended to be used as a platform upon which therapies for several types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer, and diabetes will be developed. It is developing therapies for the pancreas and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the delivery of cancer killing drugs at the source of cancer.