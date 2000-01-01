Pharmasimple SA (EURONEXT:ALPHS)
- Market Cap€10.540m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALPHS
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- ISINBE0974302342
Company Profile
Pharmasimple SA is engaged in the online retail sale of health & wellness products. It offers products including facials, anti-agig cream, makeup remover, foaming gel, slimming products, foot care products and manicure & pedicure products.