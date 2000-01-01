Company Profile

PharmAust Ltd operates as a drug discovery and development company in Australia, Switzerland, and internationally. It develops drug discovery intellectual property for the treatment of various cancers in humans and animals. The company offers Monepantel and Albendazole, which are in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cancer. It also provides medicinal and synthetic chemistry services on a contract basis to the drug discovery and pharmaceutical industries.PharmAust Ltd is a clinical-stage company developing targeted cancer therapeutics to address both human and animal healthcare.