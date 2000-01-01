Company Profile

Pharmaxis Ltd is an Australia based pharmaceutical research company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of human healthcare products for the treatment and management of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The firm's research efforts are focused on discovering drugs to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney and liver fibrosis and cancer from its amine oxidase inhibitor chemistry platform. Its product pipeline also includes Orbital and ASM8. The operating segments of the group are Bronchitol and Aridol business; and New drug development. It generates a majority of the revenue from the Bronchitol and Aridol business which covers the intended clinical development, manufacture and sale of the Bronchitol and Aridol globally.