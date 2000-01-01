Pharmesis International Ltd (SGX:BFK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BFK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BFK
- Market CapSGD4.950m
- SymbolSGX:BFK
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINSG1BH6000003
Company Profile
Pharmesis International Ltd is a Singapore based pharmaceutical company. It manufactures pharmaceutical products in the form of tablets, granules, pills, and other forms. The company produces Western medicine and TCM formulated products.