Pharnext SA (EURONEXT:ALPHA)
- Market Cap€65.730m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALPHA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINFR0011191287
Pharnext SA is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops new therapeutics for severe orphan and common neurological diseases.