Market Info - ALPHE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALPHE

  • Market Cap€54.880m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALPHE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011651694

Company Profile

Pherecydes Pharma develops phage-based therapeutic solutions for the treatment of bacterial infections. It focuses on various bacterial infections, including antibiotic-resistant infections, using phages, natural predators of bacteria that have no effect on eukaryotic cells, including human cells.

Latest ALPHE news

