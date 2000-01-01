Phibro Animal Health Corp Class A (NASDAQ:PAHC)

North American company
  • Market Cap$993.540m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PAHC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • ISINUS71742Q1067

Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp is a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for food animals including poultry, swine and cattle.

