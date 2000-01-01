Philip Morris International Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PM)

North American company
Market Info - PM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PM

  • Market Cap$131.251bn
  • SymbolNYSE:PM
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorTobacco
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7181721090

Company Profile

Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and scientific substantiation, the company aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. Management's vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes.Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. It manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products in markets outside the United States of America.

Latest PM news

