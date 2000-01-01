Philip Morris International Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PM)
North American company
Market Cap: $131.251bn
Symbol: NYSE:PM
Industry: Consumer Defensive
Sector: Tobacco
- Currency
ISIN: US7181721090
Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and scientific substantiation, the company aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. Management's vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes.Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. It manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products in markets outside the United States of America.