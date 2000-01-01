Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PM
- Market Cap$133.338bn
- SymbolNYSE:PM
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorTobacco
- Currency
- ISINUS7181721090
Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. It manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products in markets outside the United States of America.