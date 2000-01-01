Company Profile

Phimedix PLC, formerly Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings PLC provides products and services to the metal recycling industry based in Hong Kong. Its operating segment includes trading of scrap materials. The company trades non-ferrous materials, mainly aluminium and copper. The firm derives its revenues by selling non-ferrous metals mainly from China.