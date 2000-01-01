Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PHIO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PHIO

  • Market Cap$4.830m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PHIO
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS71880W2044

Company Profile

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp is principally engaged in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi platform and Samcyprone, a topical immunomodulator, which addresses significant unmet medical needs.

Latest PHIO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .