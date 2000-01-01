Phoenitron Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8066)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8066
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8066
- Market CapHKD108.220m
- SymbolSEHK:8066
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
- Currency
- ISINKYG7059R1323
Company Profile
Phoenitron Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries manufactures and sells smart cards, and smart card application systems. It also provides financial and management consultancy services, sells petrochemical products and trades scrap metals.