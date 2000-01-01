Phoenix Canada Oil Co Ltd (TSX:PCO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PCO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PCO
- Market CapCAD8.800m
- SymbolTSX:PCO
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA7190151091
Company Profile
Phoenix Canada Oil Co Ltd is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration company. It holds minority interest investments in several mature gas fields in Western Canada. It is engaged in the development, production, and maintenance of oil and natural gas properties.Phoenix Canada Oil Co Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company. It owns an interest in gas fields in Western Canada. It is engaged in the development, production, and maintenance of oil and natural gas properties.