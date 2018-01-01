Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ:PEV) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Shares
Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ:PEV)

Phoenix Motor Inc

Consumer Cyclical

Auto Manufacturers

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium-duty electric vehicles (EVs) and markets and sells electric vehicle chargers for the commercial and residential markets. The Company operates two primary brands, Phoenix Motorcars focused on commercial products including medium-duty electric vehicles, chargers, and electric forklifts, and EdisonFuture which intends to offer light-duty electric vehicles.

NASDAQ:PEV

US71910P2039

USD

