Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ:PEV) Share Price

PEV
Phoenix Motor Inc
North American company
Consumer Cyclical
Auto Manufacturers
Company Profile
Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium-duty electric vehicles (EVs) and markets and sells electric vehicle chargers for the commercial and residential markets. The Company operates two primary brands, Phoenix Motorcars focused on commercial products including medium-duty electric vehicles, chargers, and electric forklifts, and EdisonFuture which intends to offer light-duty electric vehicles.
