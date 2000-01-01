Phoslock Environmental Technologies Ltd (ASX:PET)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PET

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PET

  • Market CapAUD457.130m
  • SymbolASX:PET
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000021974

Company Profile

Phoslock Water Solutions Ltd provides innovative water technologies and engineering solutions to manage nutrients and other water pollutants. The company has a number of products to manage unhealthy water bodies and promote healthy aquatic environments.

Latest PET news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .