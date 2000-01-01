Company Profile

Photo-Me International PLC is an operator of non-food vending machines. The company primarily operates photography services, including photobooths, photo processing, and printing kiosks. In addition to photography services, Photo-Me operates laundry machines and amusement vending machines, such as children's rides, and sells business service equipment, such as solar-powered street lighting. The company derives more than half its revenue in Europe, with significant contributions from the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia.Photo-Me International PLC operates a diverse range of vending equipment, including digital printing kiosks, laundry machines, children's rides and amusement machines.