Photonike Capital SA (EURONEXT:MLPHO)
Company Info - MLPHO
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLPHO
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINBE0948608451
Photonike Capital SA, formerly Photonike SA is engaged in developing and installing photovoltaic fields used to produce electricity from solar energy. The group also produces and cells solar panels.