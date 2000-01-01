Company Profile

Photronics Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing photomasks. The photomasks are photographic quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. They are used as a component in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat-panel displays. The revenue from products designed for IC production accounts for the majority of total revenue, with the rest from products for FPD production. The company's major long-lived assets are located in Taiwan, Korea, and the United States. It generates revenue worldwide, including the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Korea, and elsewhere in Asia, with Asia contributing the majority of total revenue.