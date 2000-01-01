Company Profile

PHSC PLC through its trading subsidiaries is engaged in providing health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors. The majority of the group's revenue is primarily generated by health and safety business. It serves the leisure industry and carries out a statutory examination of plant and machinery through insurance brokers or directly for clients. In addition, it provides consultancy and training in quality systems management. Geographically, all the business activity is primarily functioned across the region of UK.PHSC PLC, through its subsidiaries provides health, safety, hygiene & environmental consultancy and training services to organizations across the UK.