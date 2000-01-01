PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PHX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PHX

  • Market CapCAD151.170m
  • SymbolTSE:PHX
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Drilling
  • Currency
  • ISINCA69338U1012

Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

Latest PHX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .