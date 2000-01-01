PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PHX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PHX
- Market CapCAD151.170m
- SymbolTSE:PHX
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Drilling
- Currency
- ISINCA69338U1012
Company Profile
PHX Energy Services Corp is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.