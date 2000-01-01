Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc is an oil and natural gas mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. The company owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas.Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc is engaged in the acquisition, management and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the its mineral and leasehold acreage.