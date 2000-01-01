PHX Minerals Inc Class A (NYSE:PHX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PHX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PHX
- Market Cap$62.290m
- SymbolNYSE:PHX
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS69291A1007
Company Profile
PHX Minerals Inc is an oil and natural gas mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. The company owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas.Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc is engaged in the acquisition, management and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the its mineral and leasehold acreage.